George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests

George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests

George Floyd's brother urges peaceful protests

Large crowds of mourners paid their respects to George Floyd, on Monday (June 1) at a growing memorial outside the Cup Foods grocery store where the unarmed black man lost his life while in police custody.

Terrence Floyd, the victim's brother, told the gathering that he wanted people to get educated, vote and not destroy their own communities.

"Let's do this another way," he said, addressing the protests.

Floyd's death was the latest in a string of similar incidents to prompt an outcry over racism in law enforcement.

It reignited outrage across a politically and racially divided country that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with African Americans accounting for a disproportionately high number of coronavirus cases.

Many cities affected by the unrest are just restarting some normal economic activity after more than two months of stay-at-home orders to stem the outbreak, which has killed more than 104,000 people and plunged more than 40 million people into joblessness.



