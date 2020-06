George Floyd death: Trump says he will summon military to control protests in US | Oneindia News

As protests intensified across the United States against the custodial death of African Amrican man George Floyd, US President Donald Trump threatened to call in the military if violent demonstrations are not controlled.

Calling governors and mayors weak, Trump said either they summon the national guards to disperse protesters, or he would summon the military.

