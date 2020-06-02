Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published
George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic'

George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic'

George Clooney has called for a drastic overhaul of law enforcement in America in an effort to combat the racism "pandemic" raging in the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Clooney says racism is 'greatest pandemic', calls for systemic change

Hollywood superstar George Clooney has penned an essay in the wake of the protests over the death of...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic': https://t.co/ZvcR9enbVe #Minneapolis 7 minutes ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic' https://t.co/6KRDqD8YeP https://t.co/Ot0AeVG8JW 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

George Clooney slams racism in moving essay: 'This is our pandemic' [Video]

George Clooney slams racism in moving essay: 'This is our pandemic'

George Clooney says racism is a "pandemic" for which people are yet to find a "vaccine", following the protests across the US in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published