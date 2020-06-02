George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic' Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published 35 minutes ago George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic' George Clooney has called for a drastic overhaul of law enforcement in America in an effort to combat the racism "pandemic" raging in the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this One News Page George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic': https://t.co/ZvcR9enbVe #Minneapolis 7 minutes ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD George Clooney calls for action against racism 'pandemic' https://t.co/6KRDqD8YeP https://t.co/Ot0AeVG8JW 3 hours ago