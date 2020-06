Chief of Police, Wendell Franklin speaks out on the violence and protesting happening across Tulsa.

Tulsa Police Chief Speaks Out On Violence Happening Across Tulsa

HAPPENING DURING THE RECENTPROTESTS..

WE WANTED TO KNOWWHAT THE TULSA POLICE CHIEFHAS TO SAY ABOUT THE RECENTVANDALISM..OUR TWO WORKS FOR YOU'STATIANNA TAYLOR IS LIVE TOTELL US ABOUT WHAT THEPOLICE CHIEF IS DOING ABOUTTHE VIOLENCE ACROSS THECITY.GOOD MORNING TRAVIS, I'MNEAR 71ST AND MEMORIAL..THIS IS WHERE PROTESTINGENDED LAST NIGHT..

WHILESOME WENT HOME..

OTHERS DIDNOT..WE SPOKE WITH THE TULSAPOLICE CHIEF WENDELLFRANKLIN ON THE PHONE..

HESAYS HE'S PREPARED FOR THEWORST.AND HE SAYS..

IN THE FUTUREHE PLANS TO WAIT FORPROTESTORS TO TIRE OUT, ANDGO HOME.

CHIEF WENDELLALSO SAYS HE'S PREPARED WITHTRAINED COMMANDERS ACROSSTOWN.READY BUT ALSO TO KEEP HISEYES ON EVERYTHING ALL ATONCE.

HE ALSO SAYS HEEXPECTED BETTER FROMTULSAN'S.

HE DIDN'T KNOW THEPEACEFUL PROTESTS WOULD COMETO THIS.

WE ASKED HIM WHATHE WOULD SAY.

OR HIS MESSAGETO PARTIES INVOLVED AND THISIS WHAT HE SAID.SOT TULSA POLICE CHIEFWENDELL FRANKLIN 12:17 AM"THERES NOTHING GOOD THATWILL BE GAINED FROM WHAT ISTAKING PLACE TONIGHT.

LET USASSESS THE DAMAGE ANDREBUILD THE AREA ANDBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IFTHAT'S WHAT THE GROUP ISTRYING TO GAIN THEN WE NEEDTO SIT DOWN AND WORK ONTHAT."THE CHIEF ALSO SAYS EVENTHOUGH SOME POLICE CARS HAVETAKEN ON SOME DAMAGE, HE'SGRATEFUL NO POLICE OFFICERSHAVE BEEN INJUREDCHIEF FRANKLIN TELLS US HISGOAL IS TO KEEP BUSINESSESPROTECTED.

AND VANDALISMDOWN.

HE SAYS HE WILLCONTINUE TO STAY ON HIGHALERT.A RALLY ORGANIZER ISSPEAKING OUT AFTER THE