Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s
Independent Autopsy Rules George Floyd's Death a Homicide by 'Asphyxiation'
According to CNN, an independent autopsy was performed on George Floyd's body.
Related news from verified sources

Independent autopsy in George Floyd's death to be released Monday, family attorney says

As protests continue around the country, there are new details about the investigation in George...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •SBS Reuters


Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation, that it was a homicide

Two doctors who carried out an independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African-American man whose...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •SBS



Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on [Video]

Over 4,000 Protesters Have Been Arrested Nationwide as Demonstrations Rage on

Since video emerged last week of George Floyd dying at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published
Protests Continue Across Country Over George Floyd's Death [Video]

Protests Continue Across Country Over George Floyd's Death

Michael George reports President Trump said he is ready to use the military.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:53Published