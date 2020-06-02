Trump Threatens to Deploy US Military Against Protests
President Donald Trump addressed reporters with prepared remarks Monday afternoon, following six nights of protests that turned violent all across the nation.
타메를란🦘 RT @ABC: BREAKING: "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, t… 8 seconds ago
Meshack Nyalama#the great. RT @DailyMail: Trump says 'I am your law and order president', orders 'heavily-armed soldiers' to D.C. and threatens to deploy military nat… 28 seconds ago
Jack the Cat RT @CMCRET: What trump the @GOP sycophants don’t seem to understand is that this made him look even more pathetic and weak. He was surround… 1 minute ago
Alex Green RT @RealDLHughley: After using federal law enforcement to violently clear space for a photo-op, Trump threatened to deploy the military to… 1 minute ago
Tammy C RT @TheTobster111: Trump is inflaming violence deliberately to make himself look strong. It isn’t working. https://t.co/LaQ0FScng3 1 minute ago
Jack⭐️⭐️⭐️Lamb RT @FoilTha: Should Trump deploy the military to stop the current insanity? He threatened to do so today. And I am not asking for a debate… 1 minute ago
Don't Drink the Pine-Sol MultiRamblings Fx EU 'shocked and appalled' by scenes from US as Trump threatens to deploy military - follow live https://t.co/edlHto2EQE 2 minutes ago
CherokeeNative RT @joncoopertweets: As Protests Swell, Trump Vows To Unleash Military Against Anti-Racist Demonstrations
Trump ordered federal police to… 2 minutes ago
President Trump threatens to deploy military amid protestsThe last time this was invoked was in Los Angeles in the 1990s.
Protests Continue Across Country Over George Floyd's DeathMichael George reports President Trump said he is ready to use the military.