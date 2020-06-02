Officer Shot On Las Vegas Strip During George Floyd Protests
An officer is in critical condition after been shot in Las Vegas late Monday night during the George Floyd protests.
Joe Biden fan 4 life #JoeThe46 Fan Account #resist RT @girlsreallyrule: Officers were attempting to disperse a large crowd of demonstrators in front of the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on… 28 seconds ago
FOX 7 Austin An officer was shot in the head Monday night on the Las Vegas Strip outside of a casino. https://t.co/Hf00E1RB3n 1 minute ago
ScamDemic RT @BSeeprs85: So NO, a US Marshall wasn’t killed in Las Vegas. Metro police returned fire after an idiot fired at the LV Courthouse. This… 1 minute ago
Evan Schreiber RT @News3LV: "This is a sad night for LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said after an o… 3 minutes ago
michael brumley RT @Breaking911: DEVELOPING: At least 2 shootings reported on Las Vegas Strip; police officer confirmed shot outside Circus Circus hotel-ca… 3 minutes ago
Heather Phillips @AmiriKing Couldn’t agree more! Officer shot last night on the strip here in Vegas because our Gov. refuses to list… https://t.co/459OXfpYXK 4 minutes ago
jeet ਪ੍ਰਭਜੀਤ🦎🔄🐊 RT @johnrobb: Evolving
"As the mayhem spread, authorities across the United States said they were under assault. One officer was shot on t… 5 minutes ago
KSNV News 3 "This is a sad night for LVMPD family and a tragic night for our community," Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said… https://t.co/MghxdD2vWS 6 minutes ago
Huntsville protest of George Floyd killing (7)Huntsville protest of George Floyd killing (7)
Team Coverage: Las Vegas police investigate two separate shootings overnightA Las Vegas police officer is on life support after being shot during a protest Monday night. The suspect was arrested near Circus Circus Hotel-Casino. In a separate shooting, this one downtown near..