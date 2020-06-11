Global  

Protests over George Floyd's death continue
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Protests over George Floyd's death continue

Protests over George Floyd's death continue

Movements happening over racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death continue.

Most demonstrations are peaceful, but some protesters are taking matters into their own hands.

LeBron James and others starting voting rights group

Comic Kevin Hart, basketball players Trae Young and Jalen Rose and football player Alvin Kamara also...
CBS News - Published

Middlesbrough councillor sorry over 'offensive' Facebook posts

BBC Local News: Tees -- Dennis McCabe apologises for sharing critical messages about protests over...
BBC Local News - Published

7 arrested after Christopher Columbus statue vandalized in Miami

It is one of several Columbus statues to be damaged amid protests over George Floyd's death.
CBS News - Published



data2thepeople1

data2thepeople RT @BarackObama: Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen young people in every corner of the country step up and become leaders. Through organi… 2 seconds ago

StruzykL

Lori Struzyk RT @1216tor: Democrats have allowed their city's to be: -Looted -burned down, -Taken over by Domestic Terrorist They are in no position t… 4 seconds ago

Haz_el_eyes

#medicareforall📢🔥🐦 RT @Will_Bunch: A black-Dem alliance since the '60s has never overcome white supremacy to elect a black, Dem U.S. senator from the South I… 6 seconds ago

madorairene

trina d firey RT @CNN: CNN tracked several airplanes that flew over protests in Washington, Minneapolis and Las Vegas. Government watchdogs fear the plan… 8 seconds ago

FlyGrl520

Kilikina RT @1216tor: Would the media call Trump supporters peaceful protestor's if they burned down police departments, took over a city precinct,… 10 seconds ago

KimPKAG2020

KimP#KAG2020🇺🇸(Text Trump to 88022)💋 RT @CourageMill: ⚠️The real Fascists are Left⚠️ Corporations are opening up their treasuries to give money to social justice causes, inclu… 10 seconds ago

jasontries

Jason Trinh George Floyd’s murder has ignited protests all over the globe. If you’re a teacher deeply feeling this past week’s… https://t.co/oZrElddD0s 16 seconds ago

lauren_petrin

Lauren Petrin RT @AcademicFoxhole: Hi White People! I want to tell you something. It's the second week since the explosion of this round of protests. The… 30 seconds ago


Around The Table: Protests And Demonstrations Call For Change Following George Floyd's Death [Video]

Around The Table: Protests And Demonstrations Call For Change Following George Floyd's Death

Protests and demonstrations calling for change have been a part of the American landscape for weeks now. How will this affect the upcoming presidential election? KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around The..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 32:08Published
Entertainment programs under scrutiny amid protests [Video]

Entertainment programs under scrutiny amid protests

The entertainment industry is also making changes in response to the climate shift by the death of George Floyd. Brian Todd reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:58Published
Seattle Police Abandon Neighborhood Following Weeks Of Protests [Video]

Seattle Police Abandon Neighborhood Following Weeks Of Protests

Elise Preston reports the death of George Floyd has sparked a war of words between Seattle's mayor and President Trump.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:09Published