Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd's hometown of Houston.

Leonard Ellerbe, via ESPN.com Ellerbe has also shared that the boxing legend has been in direct contact with Floyd’s family.

TMZ reported that Mayweather will also be paying for services in Minneapolis and North Carolina.

Floyd died on May 25 of asphyxia after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.