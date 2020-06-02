Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.
Leonard Ellerbe,
via ESPN.com Ellerbe has also shared that the
boxing legend has been in direct
contact with Floyd’s family.
TMZ reported that Mayweather
will also be paying for services in
Minneapolis and North Carolina.
Floyd died on May 25 of asphyxia after
a white Minneapolis police officer
pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.