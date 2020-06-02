Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services

Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services

Floyd Mayweather to Pay for George Floyd's Funeral Services CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

Leonard Ellerbe, via ESPN.com Ellerbe has also shared that the boxing legend has been in direct contact with Floyd’s family.

TMZ reported that Mayweather will also be paying for services in Minneapolis and North Carolina.

Floyd died on May 25 of asphyxia after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Ex-champ Mayweather to pay for Floyd funeral - report

Retired ring great Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services for George Floyd, Mayweather...
News24 - Published Also reported by •ESPNIndependentHNGNSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral services of George Floyd, Leonard Ellerbe says

Mayweather will cover the expenses for the funeral of Floyd, whose death sparked protests nationwide
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •HNGNSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

johnobr35949192

john obrien Floyd Everyone should take their hats off to you. This is because you are going to pay all of George Floyd’s Funera… https://t.co/dsukgjl9IM 9 seconds ago

acetrigger

Ace Floyd Mayweather offers to pay for George Floyd's funeral | Boxing News | Sky Sports https://t.co/YLipV0MegC 15 seconds ago

woo_yeah_ryan

Ya boy Ryan! 🇺🇸🇵🇭 RT @KATUNews: Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family h… 16 seconds ago

jbeck34610

Jacqueline Beck RT @BBCSport: Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral costs for George Floyd. More: https://t.co/tN3ppWet0X https://t.co/pheXhD8… 18 seconds ago

Leticia17922167

Leticia Lopez RT @TIME: Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has a… 20 seconds ago

ZALIZAINALI

zain RT @MayweatherPromo: Undisputed champion @floydmayweather told @HollywoodUL in an exclusive interview, that he will commit to paying for th… 21 seconds ago

Lephoi15

Lephoi RT @SkySportsNews: Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral expenses for George Floyd. 22 seconds ago

MTumaka

MT RT @BleacherReport: Floyd Mayweather is planning to cover the costs of George Floyd’s funeral services. https://t.co/N9IuHsIHGH 23 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather Offers To Handle George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses [Video]

Floyd Mayweather Offers To Handle George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:19Published