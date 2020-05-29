Global  

Protests break out around Mississippi

Protests break out around Mississippi

Protests break out around Mississippi

Protests break out around the nation and in Mississippi over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

City leaders posted this tosocial media yesterday.

The city ofPearl is aware of potentialdemonstrations.

We will closely monitorany gatherings and remind everyone weare in the midst of a highly contagiouspandemic.

Protesters gathered indowntown Jackson,and they have a message for GovernorTate Reeves.Organizers say the governor's weekendtweet about protests and violencearound the nation in the wake ofGeorgia's George Floyd's death didn'tgo far enough to address the underlyingissue.

They say the program is theproblem is the long history ofdiscrimination and mistreatment ofblack people in Mississippi and acrossthe country.

They say they want thegovernor and state leaders to talkabout how they can work to create anequal society for all Mississippians orduring his Facebook live address.

Thegovernor talked about the protests andriots happening around the country.

AsI watched what has unfolded across thecountry.There is no doubtthere are literallykids of thousands of Americans who arehurting and who were peacefully protest,he said.

There are people protestingfor valid reasons, but also a number ofpeople taking advantage of thesituation.

Who are quote moving pastprotest to personal gain.Protesters and pedal continue to callmayor how marks to resign after he madecontroversial comments on social mediaabout the death of George Floyd.I can't really most come until Mark'scomments on social media read, If youcan say, you can't breathe yourbreathing.

The mayor has sincedeactivated his Twitter accounts andFacebook page.

The Pedal board ofAlderman held a special meetingThursday and voted unanimously for hisresignation.

Marks is refusing to stepdown four days on the protests here athome and across the U.

S.

