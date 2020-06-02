Global  

Blackout Tuesday Meant Well, But...

An apparently well-intentioned effort to post black boxes on social for Blackout Tuesday has backfired spectacularly.

Blackout Tuesday was originally meant to raise awareness about systemic racism and police brutality that resulted in the deaths of George Floyd and countless others.

Unfortunately, black boxes posted all over social media meant critical information related to the Black Lives Matter movement was eclipsed.

According to Gizmodo, the outcome could have been an unintended consequence.

But some are wondering if it was done purposefully, by opposing forces.

Those who wish to make more concrete gestures can always donate to the families of the victims or contribute to bail money funds for protesters.

