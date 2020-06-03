JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd
JAY-Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honouring tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a series of full-page U.S. newspaper ads.
David Franz RT @2boysandmeCc: “We're going to stand up amid tear gas! We're going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know… 7 minutes ago
RIP KOBE & GIGI 💜💛 RT @Complex: Jay-Z's Team Roc takes out full-page newspaper ads in support of George Floyd protests. https://t.co/DrdjimRIEU 25 minutes ago
Jasmine Dotiwala Jay-Z's Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads in Support of George Floyd Protests
https://t.co/tWVh53NiDf 42 minutes ago
Julia! JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd https://t.co/Um8XLPkL9M https://t.co/SSqCIKjOm7 50 minutes ago
CTS Video Magazine #JayZ takes out full-page ads across the country in dedication to #GeorgeFloyd
https://t.co/Wq61r69xKJ #CNN 52 minutes ago
Hot Press The homicide of #GeorgeFloyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked huge protests across the US.… https://t.co/a3U07MWAOM 1 hour ago
ed powell JAY-Z Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated to George Floyd https://t.co/gmfOSynvxD 2 hours ago
Metro Entertainment Jay Z takes out full-page newspaper ad to honour George Floyd https://t.co/PYnK7AZblv 2 hours ago
Young people organize rallyThere will be more protests of George Floyd's death, here in the metro.
Peaceful assembly held for George Floyd in Spring HillHundreds assembled in Spring Hill to encourage unity in a peaceful gathering.