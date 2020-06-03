Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd

JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd

JAY-Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honouring tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a series of full-page U.S. newspaper ads.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

davidfranz

David Franz RT @2boysandmeCc: “We're going to stand up amid tear gas! We're going to stand up amid anything they can muster up, letting the world know… 7 minutes ago

Odawgfrm310

RIP KOBE & GIGI 💜💛 RT @Complex: Jay-Z's Team Roc takes out full-page newspaper ads in support of George Floyd protests. https://t.co/DrdjimRIEU 25 minutes ago

jasminedotiwala

Jasmine Dotiwala Jay-Z's Team Roc Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads in Support of George Floyd Protests https://t.co/tWVh53NiDf 42 minutes ago

juultjeh_

Julia! JAY-Z takes out full page newspaper ads to honour George Floyd https://t.co/Um8XLPkL9M https://t.co/SSqCIKjOm7 50 minutes ago

CTSVideoMag

CTS Video Magazine #JayZ takes out full-page ads across the country in dedication to #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/Wq61r69xKJ #CNN 52 minutes ago

hotpress

Hot Press The homicide of #GeorgeFloyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked huge protests across the US.… https://t.co/a3U07MWAOM 1 hour ago

pluckiepeewee

ed powell JAY-Z Takes Out Full-Page Newspaper Ads Dedicated to George Floyd https://t.co/gmfOSynvxD 2 hours ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Jay Z takes out full-page newspaper ad to honour George Floyd https://t.co/PYnK7AZblv 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Young people organize rally [Video]

Young people organize rally

There will be more protests of George Floyd's death, here in the metro.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:14Published
Peaceful assembly held for George Floyd in Spring Hill [Video]

Peaceful assembly held for George Floyd in Spring Hill

Hundreds assembled in Spring Hill to encourage unity in a peaceful gathering.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:01Published