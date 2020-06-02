Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists of JeM neutralised, says IGP Kashmir

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists of JeM neutralised, says IGP Kashmir

Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists of JeM neutralised, says IGP Kashmir

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar on June 03, the IGP of Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar spoke on Pulwama encounter.

He said, "Today morning the encounter began where three terrorists were neutralised.

All of them belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Out of the 3 terrorists who were neutralised today, one has been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai, an IED expert.

He belongs to Pakistan's Multan and was active in South Kashmir since 2017.

Other 2 are being identified.

It is a big achievement for police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)." "We jointly neutralised all the terrorists," IGP Kashmir added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Prasannabsc8

Prasanna RT @ANI: #UPDATE Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between terrorists & security forces in Kangan area… 33 minutes ago

Oneindia

Oneindia News Another cruel terrorist neutralised #FaujiBhai, a top bomb-maker Jaish-e-Mohammed, was among the three #terrorists… https://t.co/jiExkHR2Xs 51 minutes ago

ashishsah168

ASHISH SAH RT @defencealerts: #BreakingNews : 3 #Pakistan Sponsored #Terrorists of #JeM neutralised including 1 IED expert, in an encounter with #Indi… 1 hour ago

DHEERAJJAIHIND

𝐃𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐉 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 RT @DHEERAJJAIHIND: #UPDATE Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between terrorists & security forces in… 3 hours ago

DHEERAJJAIHIND

𝐃𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐉 𝐃𝐇𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐑 #UPDATE Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between terrorists & security forces… https://t.co/UEB1b1IMaE 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Security forces neutralize 3 terrorists in JandK's Pulwama [Video]

Security forces neutralize 3 terrorists in JandK's Pulwama

On June 03, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists. Three terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter. Arms and ammunition have also been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
4 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam, Tral encounters: J-K DGP [Video]

4 JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam, Tral encounters: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, confirmed that two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an operation in Tral area on morning of June 02."Two JeM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:14Published