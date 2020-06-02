Pulwama encounter: 3 terrorists of JeM neutralised, says IGP Kashmir

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar on June 03, the IGP of Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar spoke on Pulwama encounter.

He said, "Today morning the encounter began where three terrorists were neutralised.

All of them belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Out of the 3 terrorists who were neutralised today, one has been identified as Abdul Rehman alias Fauji Bhai, an IED expert.

He belongs to Pakistan's Multan and was active in South Kashmir since 2017.

Other 2 are being identified.

It is a big achievement for police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)." "We jointly neutralised all the terrorists," IGP Kashmir added.