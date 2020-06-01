Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 15 minutes ago Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and k*lled as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Steve Conrad out as police chief after Sunday night shooting Steve Conrad is out as chief of Louisville Metro Police following an officer involved shooting in...

bizjournals - Published 2 days ago



Police: Video shows man killed in Kentucky fired a gun LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Video shows that a man fatally shot while police and National Guard soldiers...

Seattle Times - Published 18 hours ago











Tweets about this