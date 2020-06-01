Global  

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and k*lled as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.

0
