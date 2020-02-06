Global  

St. Joseph School District Board Election (6-2-20)

Voters were delayed from going to the polls for two months because of the coronavirus for this municipal election, but there were a couple of items on the ballot that needed deciding including the race for the st.

Joseph school district board of education.

Two seats were up for grabs, each with a three year term.

Getting them tonight were retired st.

Joseph school teacher lori witham and local businessman rick gilmore.

You can see on your screen the ballot count.

Witham receiving 3,295 votes gilmore getting 2,593votes.

Coming in 3rd tonight was mother of five michelle traster with 2,191votes rounding out the field was was kenneth reeder in 4th, brian shewelland josh hall we were able to catch up with witham this evening for her reaction.

