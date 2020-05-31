Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MORNING RUSH: Eastern Hendry County state of emergency

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:17s - Published
MORNING RUSH: Eastern Hendry County state of emergency

MORNING RUSH: Eastern Hendry County state of emergency

Tonight the eastern part of Hendry County will go into a state of emergency over a potential protest at the Clewiston Walmart.

The details and other important stories you need to know.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests [Video]

State of emergency in effect for Erie County; curfew from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. due to protests

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced a countywide state of emergency and a curfew from 10:30 p.m. Saturday night through 7 a.m. Sunday morning due to the protests in the City of Buffalo..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 18:59Published
State of Emergency in Erie County, curfew set [Video]

State of Emergency in Erie County, curfew set

Begins at 10:30 Saturday night. Goes until 7am Sunday morning

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:25Published