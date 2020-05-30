Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:59s - Published
Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

Derek Chauvin Now Facing 2nd-Degree Unintentional Murder In George Floyd’s Death

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports the three other officers involved are also being charged.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death

Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in the death of George...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineSBSNPRBBC NewsEarn The NecklaceSOHH


George Floyd Worked at Same Club as Derek Chauvin, the Cop Charged with His Murder (Report)

The late George Floyd reportedly worked at the same Minneapolis nightclub as Derek Chauvin, the...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •BBC News




Tweets about this

ScionSyphax

MacSyphax_Scion of NumidianPictBritCelts RT @alexsalvinews: BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, the ex-officer who killed George Floyd, is now facing an upgraded charge of second-degree murde… 20 seconds ago

robopulp

@robopulp RT @shomaristone: Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder, according… 32 seconds ago

fireproofmp3

oliver | 1312 RT @flipsickle: Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are facing charges of aiding and abetting murder, according to… 2 minutes ago

ClubChalamet

Club Chalamet 🌻Je suis Simone RT @latimes: Fired officer Derek Chauvin is now facing second-degree murder charges in George Floyd’s death, and three other ex-officers ar… 2 minutes ago

Bernd_O_BUEHLER

Bernd Oliver BUEHLER RT @dominiquetaegon: BREAKING: the 3 police officers complicit in George Floyd’s murder are all facing charges for aiding and abetting murd… 2 minutes ago

awesomelysaved

dianecgraham RT @NorahODonnell: Special Report: @CBSNews has learned the charges against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd have been upgraded f… 2 minutes ago

Nightdriver300

Nightdriver300 RT @NPR: NEW: Derek Chauvin is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, and 3 other former Minneapolis police officers who were involve… 3 minutes ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW RT @orko_manna: #NEW: Charges against Derek Chauvin in the death of #GeorgeFloyd have been upgraded to second-degree murder, according to M… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Three more officers charged over Floyd death [Video]

Three more officers charged over Floyd death

Three police officers have been charged with 'aiding and abetting murder' as Derek Chauvin's murder charge was upgraded.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:39Published
Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students [Video]

Atlanta cops face charges after tasing college students

Six Atlanta police officers will face charges for an incident in which they tased two college students and removed them from their car during protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published