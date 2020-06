'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:08s - Published 43 minutes ago 'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests 'Listen with an open heart': Aaron Rodgers speaks up following George Floyd protests 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CONTINUE TOCAMPAIGN FORSOCIAL CHANGE...THE PACKERSQUARTERBACKSAYING ONINSTAGRAM QUOTE...A FEW YEARS AGOWE WERE CRITICIZEDFOR LOCKING ARMS INSOLIDARITY BEFORETHE GAME...IT HAS NEVE BEENABOUT AN ANTHEM ORA FLAG... NOT THEN,NOT NOW...LISTEN WITH ANOPEN HEART, LET'SEDCUATE OURSELVESAND THEN TURNWORD AND THOUGHTINTO ACTION... ENDQUOTE...HE INCLUDEDSEVERAL HASHTAGSINCLUDING "WAKE UPAMERICA" AND "IT'STIME FOR CHANGE..."THE POST FEATURESA PHOTO OFRODGERS ANDTEAMMATES LINKINGARMS DURING THENATIONAL ANTHEM IN2017...IT APPEARS TO BE ARESPONSE TOCOMMENTS MADE BYSAINTSQUARTERBACK DREWBREES TODAY...BREES HAS TAKENCONSIDERABLEBACKLASH - A LOT OFIT COMING FROM HISOWN TEAMMATES...AFTER SAYING HEWILL QUOTE "NEVERAGREE WITHANYBODYDISRESPECTING THEFLAG OF THE UNITEDSTATES OFAMERICA..."COLLEGE FOOTBALLNEXT FALL IS STILL AQUESTION MARK...BUT STARTING NEXTMONDAY... BADGERS







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources A Police Officer Sat Down For A Simple Conversation, And Left A Deep Impact



With a simple hello, a Beverly police officer sat down with a couple to show his willingness to listen with an open heart. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:32 Published 4 hours ago Nevada Attorney General Ford to host panel discussion at 2 p.m.



Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford will host a panel discussion at 2 p.m. about the death of George Floyd and protests in Nevada. Panelist are: Washoe County Sheriff's Darin Balaam; Las Vegas Metro.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 3 days ago