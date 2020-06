PM Modi attends first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with PM Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

During interaction, PM Modi said, "On behalf of the whole of India, I express my condolences to the COVID-19 affected people in Australia.

The virtual meeting cannot replace your presence in India and I would like to invite you along with your family to India, once the situation gets back to normal."