Australian PM Scott Morrison thanks PM Modi for constructive, positive role during tough time

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the interaction, PM Modi laughed as PM Morrison said, "It doesn't surprise me, this is how (virtually) we'd continue to meet in these circumstances.

You are the one who started hologram in your campaigning many years ago, maybe next time we can have a hologram of you here." PM Morrison further said, "I thank you for your leadership not just within India but broadly throughout G20, Indo-Pacific and the stabilizing, constructive and very positive role that you have played in these very difficult times".

