Wish I could be in India for 'Modi hug', to share my 'samosas': PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he missed famous 'Modi hug' and wished to be in India in person.

PM Morrison said, "I wish I could be there for what has become the famous 'Modi hug' and share my 'samosas'.

Next time, it will have to be the Gujarati 'khichdi'.

I will try that in the kitchen before next time we meet in person".

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended first ever 'India-Australia Virtual Summit' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.