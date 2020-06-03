Global  

'Perfect time to extend ties': PM Modi & Australian PM hold virtual summit

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:32s - Published
PM Modi held a bilateral virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

PM Modi shared that India and Australia share common values and stressed that this is the perfect time for the two countries to strengthen their relationship.

PM Modi also thanked Morrison for taking care of Indian citizens living in Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the two countries enjoy a comfortable and natural relationship and said that the ties would only strengthen in the future.

