NYPD: 1 Officer Stabbed, 2 Others Shot In Brooklyn
The NYPD says an officer was stabbed in the neck and two others were shot late Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
All three are expected to survive.
The suspect is in critical condition.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
