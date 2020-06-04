Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:59s - Published
3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

3 More Minneapolis Police Officers Charged in George Floyd's De*th

Former police officers Tou Thao, J.

Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane have been criminally charged with aiding and abetting murder.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Criminal complaints against Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd case: Read the documents

Minnesota prosecutors on Wednesday announced new charges against four police officers in the death of...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsNewsy


5 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this

RogerWi93964449

Roger Williams 3 more Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd death, Derek Chauvin charges elevated https://t.co/RiQPO5YyuJ v… https://t.co/sQjzujuQWn 1 minute ago

pxwhittle

Patrick Whittle RT @AP: Protests in cities across America condemning racism and police abuses after the death of George Floyd have remained large in number… 7 minutes ago

Malefica_V

Malefica_V RT @artsmia: Mia has suspended its practice of contracting off-duty Minneapolis Police Department officers. Read more via @artnet: https://… 11 minutes ago

BuckaRubby

BuckaRubby RT @nytimes: There have been more than 2,600 civilian complaints against Minneapolis police officers since 2012. In only a dozen cases were… 15 minutes ago

JohnfromBton

John Pounding Stone RT @MarshallProj: Two separate lawsuits allege law enforcement officers targeted journalists and used unnecessary force against protesters… 16 minutes ago

Bales4Judge

Erika R. Bales (emotionally distant since 1980) “During the day, some protesters had been heartened by news that 3 more Minneapolis police officers had been charge… https://t.co/41F5DKvHTk 18 minutes ago

SamRoseWatson

Spokane Sammi Rose RT @WSBT: In the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Governor Whitmer is now encouraging training for Michigan police that would f… 20 minutes ago

MariaCr55084385

Maria Cross RT @LEX18News: All four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are now facing charges. https://t.co/LtsbqyM2x5 21 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fox News Host Uses Similar Conspiracies to QAnon When Speculating on George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Fox News Host Uses Similar Conspiracies to QAnon When Speculating on George Floyd’s Death

Conspiracy theories on the death of George Floyd have made the rounds on social media, while a Fox News host chose to broadcast them on the air, saying Floyd’s death was a “premeditated hit.”..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
Rallies planned today in Nashville, Franklin to protest police killings [Video]

Rallies planned today in Nashville, Franklin to protest police killings

Two more protests are scheduled for Middle Tennessee. This comes after the recent killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor that have sparked outrage and led to rallies around the country calling for..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published