Meghan Markle Addresses Racism In The U.S.
In a surprise commencement speech to the graduating class of her former Los Angeles high school, Meghan Markle addresses racism in the U.S. and the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.
Black lives matter says Meghan, calling U.S. events "devastating"Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has spoken about events following the death of George Floyd saying she was sorry that children had to grow up in a world where racism still existed and that current..