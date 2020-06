Latest: Man accused of shooting Vegas officer appears in court Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 days ago Latest: Man accused of shooting Vegas officer appears in court A Las Vegas judge has set bail at $1 million for the man accused of shooting Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Shay Mikalonis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SEPERATE SHOOTINGS.IN ONE - AN OFFICER WAS SHOT INTHE HEAD - LEAVING HIM FIGHTINGFOR HIS LIFE.IN THE OTHER INCIDENT - ANALLEGED PROTESTOR WAS SHOT ANDKILLED BY POLICE.TODAY, WE'VE GOT UPDATES ONBOTH OF THOSE INCIDENTS.FIRST - THE DEADLY SHOOTING.POLICE SAY THEY'D SEEN THEVICTIM - 25-YEAR-OLD JORGEGOMEZ - AT PROTESTS BEFORE THISNIGHT.THEY SAY HE WAS CARRYINGSEVERAL GUNS AND REFUSING TODISPERSE.AFTER POLICE FIRED NON-LETHALROUNDS AT HIM - HE POINTED ONEOF HIS GUNS AT OFFICERS ANDTHAT'S WHEN THEY SHOT HIM.WE'LL HAVE MORE ON THIS COMINGUP AT 5.- INTROIN THE SECOND INCIDENT, METROPOLICE OFFICER SHAY MIKALONISWAS SHOT WHILE ARRESTING APERSON OUTSIDE CIRCUS CIRCUS.WE JUST GOT AHOLD OF THE ARRESTREPORT FOR THE ALLEGED SHOOTER-- EDGAR SAMANIEGO -- ANDWE'RE LEARNING POLICE WERE ABLETO TRACK HIM DOWN AFTERSPOTTING HIM ON SURVEILLANCEVIDEO.JUST HOURS BEFORE THAT -- 13ACTION NEWS' ALICIA PATILLO WASINSIDE THE COURTROOM ASSAMANIEGO APPEARED IN COURT FORTHE SECOND TIME THIS WEEK.SHE JOINS US NOW...ALICIA.THAT BAIL WAS SET AT ONEMILLION DOLLARS.THE JUDGE SAID SIMPLY BECAUSETHE DEFENDANT IS A DANGER TOTHIS COMMUNITY - TAKE A LISTENTO WHAT SHE SAID SECONDS BEFOREHER DECISION..."IT APPEARS THAT HIS PRESENCEWAS MERELY WALKING BY TAKINGOUT A GUN AND TIRING ROUNDS ATA POLICE OFFICER." THIS ISTHE DEFENDANT 20 YEAR OLDEDGAR SAMANIEGO - HE WASARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SHOOTINGMETRO OFFICER SHAY MIKALONISDURING A PROTEST IN FRONT OFCIRCUS CIRCUS.THE DEFENDANT IS BEING HELD ONMULTIPLE CHARGES INCLUDINGATTEMPTED MURDER WITH USE OF ADEADLY WEAPON.HIS ATTORNEY REQUESTING BAIL BESET AT ONE HUNDRED- THOUSANDDOLLARS BUT THE JUDGE DENIEDTHAT REQUEST AND SET BAIL ATONE MILLION.HIS LAWYER FELT THAT WAS TOOHIGH CONSIDERING HIS CLIENT HADNO CRIMINAL HISTORY OTHER THANA DUI FOR POSSESSION OF XANEX.HE SPOKE ABOUT HIS CLIENT ANDOFFERED THESE WORDS TO OFFICERMIKALONIS.SCOTT COFFEE PUBLIC DEFENDERFOR EDGAR SAMANIEGO "WHAT WEARE SEEING IS THIS APPEARED TOBE COMPLETELYLYLYUT OF CHARACTERFOR SAMANIEGO.IT IS A TRAGEDY FOR EVERYBODYINVOLVED I THINK HIS FAMILYRECOGNIZES THAT EVERYBODY ISPRAYING FOR THE OFFICER WE HOPETHAT THINGS WORK OUT WELL ANDTHAT HE CONTINUES TO IMPROVE."WE ARE TOLD OFFICER MIKALONISIS STILL FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFEAND IN CRITICALCONDITION.AS FOR EDGAR HE'S DUE BACK INCOURT JULY 30TH ALICIAPATTILLO 13 ACTION NEWSFOUR POLICE OFFICERS ARE NOWRECOVERING FROM INJURIES AFTER



