Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:51s - Published
Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and has surpassed Spain COVID cases.

US President Donald Trump said India and China cases will cross America’s as the countries continue to conduct tests.

Meanwhile, IIT-Hyderabad researchers have developed a low-cost Covid-19 kit, claiming to give test results within 20 minutes.

Also, the Maharashtra government will be stocking up on Remdesivir.

The government will procure 10,000 Remdesivir to fight Covid-19.

G20 nations have pledged to contribute $21 billion to fight Covid-19.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

757LiveIN

757Live India Covid update India ranks 5th; Trump on India's cases; G20's $21 billion aid - Hindustan… https://t.co/MKnppvby7i 2 hours ago

BeingUddipon07

Uddipon Bora RT @guwahatiplus: With the biggest single-day jump with close to 10,000 new #COVID19 cases reported in a day, India is up to the 5th spot i… 3 hours ago

guwahatiplus

G Plus With the biggest single-day jump with close to 10,000 new #COVID19 cases reported in a day, India is up to the 5th… https://t.co/ObJop9b7Cz 4 hours ago

Twiggystickstoo

Tania Lynn Fletcher Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion... https://t.co/XqG92jrvUP via @YouTube BA… https://t.co/c0kLB7l9f2 13 hours ago

GPMonitor

Geopolitical Monitor COVID-19 Update: #India https://t.co/62CRr5gLQb The #World #Health #Organization (#WHO) ranks India as the 7th most… https://t.co/4LTG6LmHx5 4 days ago

cov_19worldstat

Covid-19Worldstats Covid update: India ranks 7th; Russia&#39;s first drug; CBI officers infected(Source: Hindustan Times) click here -… https://t.co/CiH6ER6b2t 4 days ago

pksrivastava6

Pramod Srivastava Covid update: India ranks 7th; Russia’s first drug; CBI officers infected via @htTweets https://t.co/3pZcgWnCBs 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News

India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published
COVID victims' bodies remain unattended, mortal remains await at cremation ground in Meerut [Video]

COVID victims' bodies remain unattended, mortal remains await at cremation ground in Meerut

The bodies of COVID-19 victims are not getting shoulders as the relatives are afraid of getting infected from them. The priests at the cremation ground are giving shoulders to the bodies. Relatives are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
Vikram Chandra on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s warning to hospitals & other top news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s warning to hospitals & other top news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal warned hospitals to be transparent about data over beds and testing as cases of patients being turned down emerge. While the government's Delhi Corona app is designed to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:31Published