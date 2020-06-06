Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid

From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and has surpassed Spain COVID cases.

US President Donald Trump said India and China cases will cross America’s as the countries continue to conduct tests.

Meanwhile, IIT-Hyderabad researchers have developed a low-cost Covid-19 kit, claiming to give test results within 20 minutes.

Also, the Maharashtra government will be stocking up on Remdesivir.

The government will procure 10,000 Remdesivir to fight Covid-19.

G20 nations have pledged to contribute $21 billion to fight Covid-19.

