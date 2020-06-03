Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Demonstrate In DC, Around The World

Saturday was a big day in the United States, as demonstrators marched in cities across the nation.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in Washington, D.C.

And elsewhere to demand an end to racism and police brutality.

Now in its twelfth day, the wave of protests was triggered by the killing of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The protest in the nation’s capital was shaping up as the largest of the marches seen this week.

They've continued despite the risks still posed by the coronavirus, which has ravaged the country over the past two months and still presents a deadly threat.