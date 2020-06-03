Protesters Say They Want the Police Officers Involved in Fletcher's Death Brought to Justice

Protest Held in Madison for Justice for Dana Fletcher

Right now -- you're taking a live look at a protest underway in madison.

The family of dana fletcher -- a man shot and killed by madison police last year is calling for action to be taken against the officer who shot fletcher.

The district attorney said that officer were justified in that shooting.

This comes as cities across the nation protest against police brutality.

We begin with waay31's casey albritton -- she's is live near the planet fitness parking lot on highway 72, where fletcher was killed.

You can see people are holding signs about george floyd--and also dana fletcher-- they tell me while floyd's death sparked nation-wide protests, there are other black men and women who deserve justice.

Protesters say even though an internal review determined that madison police followed department procedures during the deadly incident with fletcher, they are upset that authorities haven't released video of what exactly happened.

Protesters say they want to help end police brutality and racism in the country-- and neither floyd nor fletcher should be forgotten.

All of these police murders need to be addressed, not just through awareness but through systemic change, and that systemic change starts with reparations to the families of these murdered black people as well as reparations to all the black community.

Protesters say they won't stop spreading the message of "black lives matter" until they see change.

