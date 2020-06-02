Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death
A judge has set $1 million bail for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.
C.L.D RT @DLHughleyRadio: Bond Raised to $1M for Officer Charged in Floyd’s Death https://t.co/dX1Jw9pIqH 24 minutes ago
clevelanddotcom Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared before Hennepin County Judg… https://t.co/NRknzYapyF 53 minutes ago
Marquis Rhodes🇰🇷😈 RT @WAVY_News: #BREAKING A judge just set $1 million bail for Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd'… 1 hour ago
John Sheridan More virtue signaling & mob appeasement. Chauvin clearly couldn't raise the $50k to make the original bond, so doub… https://t.co/QP4AkI1uXt 1 hour ago
Newser Derek Chauvin's Bond Kept at $1M https://t.co/FEXnvPu7ny https://t.co/76ccxQQc8I 2 hours ago
Susan Kimpton Bond raised to $1M for officer charged in Floyd’s death https://t.co/1owwDb8eY4 2 hours ago
Q. RT @WTVM: Derek Chauvin, 44, said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which his bail was raised from $500,000 to $1 million. http… 2 hours ago
Amber Joseph Bond raised to $1M for ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death | WNCT https://t.co/ymd42tY4xO 2 hours ago
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With ConditionsThe former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd remains in jail, Esme Murphy has the latest (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020
Protesters Gathering Outside Allegheny County CourthouseProtesters are gathering outside the Allegheny County Courthouse in response to the death of George Floyd, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.
South Florida Woman Wants Fort Lauderdale PD Held Accountable After Hitting Her With Rubber BulletLaToya Ratlieff was taking part in protests over the death of George Floyd when she says she suffered injuries to her skull and right eye.