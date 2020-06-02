Global  

Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

Bond raised to $1M for Derek Chauvin, ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death

A judge has set $1 million bail for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Judge Sets A Bail For Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appeared in court Monday. He faces charges that...
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on US$1 million bond

A judge on Monday kept bail at US$1 million for a Minneapolis police officer charged with...
Two Former Officers Involved in Floyd’s Death Are Not In-Laws

Two Former Officers Involved in Floyd’s Death Are Not In-LawsContrary to social media posts, Kellie Chauvin, the estranged wife of Derek Chauvin, the former...
