Fayette county cases

Rise in covid-19 cases.

The health department is reporting no new deaths... but 56 new cases.

It also says the federal medical center... the main source of positive cases in the county... is not the source of the increase.

The health department says the new cases continue to be community spread...spread without a known source.

The health department also says it expects to see a rise in cases next week... with the protests going on in the city.

