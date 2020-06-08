Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bay Area Gyms Cut TIes With CrossFit Over Founder's George Floyd Tweet

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Bay Area Gyms Cut TIes With CrossFit Over Founder's George Floyd Tweet

Bay Area Gyms Cut TIes With CrossFit Over Founder's George Floyd Tweet

A powerhouse fitness brand is losing support after the founder sent out a controversial tweet about George Floyd.

Andria Borba reports.

(6-8-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Reebok Severs Ties With CrossFit Over Founder's George Floyd Tweet, 'FLOYD-19'

Reebok is officially DONE with CrossFit ... the apparel giant announced it's cutting ties with the...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comSeattlePI.comRTTNewsNew Zealand Herald




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Resources to help promote change [Video]

Resources to help promote change

As protests pop up across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, many people in the Kansas City area are asking what they can do to get involved and make a difference.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:07Published
George Floyd - Before The Hashtag [Video]

George Floyd - Before The Hashtag

What you should know about George Floyd, before his name became a hashtag.

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 02:03Published
Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold [Video]

Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold

Las Vegas City Hall will light up in crimson and gold to honor George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:10Published