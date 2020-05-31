Vande Bharat Mission: Around 40,000 Indian nationals registered with us, says Indian Ambassador to US

Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu while speaking about Vande Bharat Mission, said that around 40,000 Indian nationals have registered so far for repatriation process.

"Vande Bharat Mission started in the US on May 7 and now its almost completing one month.

We have had about 16 flights so far.

We have had about 40,000 Indian nationals who have registered with us.

So far, we have been able to take about 5000," he told.

"The first phase, we went in a very scientific way.

We created a special site on which we got the total numbers.

And this is an emergency evacuation flight.

So based on the requirements of them going back, the first two phases, 16 flights, 5000 people have gone.

Now the third phase will start on June 11 and will go on till July 1," he added.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under phase 2 of the Government of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission which started on May 16.