Stranded Indians in NY thank govt for Vande Bharat Mission

Stranded Indian nationals in New York thanked Indian government and embassy in US for Vande Bharat Mission.

"I am a professor, I was stuck here for last 3 months.

I thank India govt for the initiative," said a stranded Indian.

Another Indian in NY thanked authorities for organising safe and secure evacuation process.

Earlier today, Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed that around 40,000 Indian nationals have registered so far for repatriation process.