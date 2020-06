American world number 73 Taylor Townsend said the tennis world is not a united place when it comes to racism and she gets extra-attention from security at tournaments while others breeze through.

Townsend made the comments as crowds filled the streets of cities around the world on Sunday (June 7) to protest the killing of African-American George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Townsend said regardless of where she is in the world, she finds herself and her team being scrutinized by security.