N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing On Coronavirus, Reopening, and Protests
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 47:49s - Published
N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing On Coronavirus, Reopening, and Protests

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Briefing On Coronavirus, Reopening, and Protests

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York State will pass the country's most aggressive policing reforms in the wake of George Floyd's death and massive protests

Protesters have 'civic duty' to get virus tested: Governor Andrew Cuomo

The thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a "civic duty" to be tested for the...
