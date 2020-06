Protesters and journalist shot with pepper balls in point blank range [Central, Hong Kong] Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:57s - Published 56 minutes ago Protesters and journalist shot with pepper balls in point blank range [Central, Hong Kong] On the first anniversary of the protests in Hong Kong, a group of protesters and journalists get into a small conflict with police with pepper balls being used to disperse the crowd on Tuesday (June 9). 0

