Watch Live: Boris Johnson Leads Coronavirus Press Briefing Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published 2 hours ago Watch Live: Boris Johnson Leads Coronavirus Press Briefing Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. The prime minister is expected to announce further easing of lockdown measures as zoos, safari parks and outdoor cinemas are set to reopen from Monday. 0

