Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 1 hour ago Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral "We are fighting wickedness in high places," said civil rights leader Al Sharpton in his eulogy at George Floyd's funeral.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Andy Vermaut Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral https://t.co/Ozbgz3spg5 https://t.co/DsYYg6QOb3 27 minutes ago Citizen Experience Mourners demand justice at George Floyd's funeral https://t.co/Ows3omouhp via @akwyz 2 hours ago Powerful 💫🥇🔌 RT @SoStarMusic: Mourners have gathered Thursday in the #US city of #Minneapolis for the first of three memorials for George Floyd, the man… 5 days ago So-Star Mourners have gathered Thursday in the #US city of #Minneapolis for the first of three memorials for George Floyd,… https://t.co/xTGpenRPnv 6 days ago