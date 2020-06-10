Global  

'We demand justice': George Floyd's brother urges Congress to 'stop the pain' of police brutality
'We demand justice': George Floyd's brother urges Congress to 'stop the pain' of police brutality

Philonise Floyd called on the US Congress to "stop the pain" and act on police reform, as he testified the day after his brother's funeral.View on euronews

George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain' of police killings

George Floyd's brother to Congress: 'Stop the pain' of police killings Lawmakers also heard urgent pleas from civil rights advocates for strong reforms and more funding for...
George Floyd's brother urges US Congress to 'stop the pain'

A brother of George Floyd has urged a US congressional panel to not to let his death in Minneapolis...
'He did not deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother asks Congress for 'justice' at hearing

'He did not deserve to die over $20': George Floyd's brother asks Congress for 'justice' at hearing Philonise Floyd told Congress on Tuesday that his late brother George Floyd "didn't deserve to die...
raygoke2015

dekunle RT @MobilePunch: PHOTOS: George Floyd's family, others demand justice at funeral https://t.co/kObtiHtnUI 20 minutes ago

PhantomStrang3r

Phantom Stranger @sonikasdutta George Floyd was killed by the state (Police Officer). And It's the responsibility of the state to tr… https://t.co/gLBoMCh3fT 25 minutes ago

yoyoma1975

Steven Parker @johncardillo Bullshit - Many people knew about Tony Timpa & complained about it loudly at the time. Difference is… https://t.co/LImiVELvQM 34 minutes ago

PVujin

PETER VUJIN J.D.☭★Ⓐ, ANTIFA POLITICAL KOMISSAR RT @grassroots_law: Sean Monterrosa was kneeling with his hands up when an officer shot and killed him. He was 22. Before he died, Sean w… 35 minutes ago

heyyitsmaryyy

Mary Kennett RT @ESforBlackLives: Our work is only beginning, I hope to see everyone at our next protest, this Saturday the 13th from 3-5pm! Keep up th… 1 hour ago

madelinehawaii

madeline obrien RT @mkraju: Tom Cotton tried to pass a non-binding resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and saying the Senate opposes defunding… 1 hour ago

TinaMGLong

Tina Long RT @elle_desylva: Hey all, in case you haven’t seen this petition from ⁦@amnesty⁩ – pls sign. https://t.co/03lt6nHC2Q 1 hour ago

Archie316Jay

jay smith In photos: Protesters demand justice for George Floyd https://t.co/u2UP6OL2cW what justice? he was being arrested f… https://t.co/AHdMdit2QD 1 hour ago


In front of line of police, Native American activists engage in dance in front of Minnesota state capitol

In front of line of police, Native American activists engage in dance in front of Minnesota state capitol

After local activists in St. Paul, Minnesota tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus today Wednesday (June 10), police surrounded the statue.

Sister Of Slain Oakland Federal Officer Delivers Powerful Testimony Before Congress

Sister Of Slain Oakland Federal Officer Delivers Powerful Testimony Before Congress

Patrick Underwood's murder remains unsolved, but police believe he was targeted the night he was killed as protests raged in downtown Oakland over the death of George Floyd. Wednesday his sister..

Milwaukee murals call for justice

Milwaukee murals call for justice

Milwaukee murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor call for justice in the community.

