Woman fires back at critics who accused her of treating Black Lives Matter protest like Co
A Russian model and social media influencer who was denounced for participating in a photo shoot in front of a Black Lives Matter protest has fired back at her critics.On June 5, the Twitter account influencersinthewild shared footage of Kris Schatzel, dressed in a black gown.stepping into an ongoing Los Angeles protest against police brutality and systemic racism toward the Black community while holding a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter”.“Stop treating the protests like Coachella pt 17,” influencersinthewild wrote.The clip received over 430,000 reactions and widespread condemnation from fellow Twitter users, .who accused Schatzel of engaging in performative activism.“One of the many things that 2020 has taught us is that influencers ain’t s*** and need to be cancelled,” one person wrote.In response to the backlash, Schatzel deleted her Twitter account and made her Instagram account private — but not before saying a few words to her critics, according to the Daily Mirror.“This is a huge misunderstanding!!!

Later I will explain everything [and] apologise!

My [intention] was never to disrespect the movement but to add to the movement the way that I know how.

Peace”

