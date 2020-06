Will community pools be open this summer?

Public pools can't dive into their 2020 season-- at least not yet.

PROBABLY LOOKINGFOR A PLACE TO COOLOFF RIGHT NOW.BUT OPTIONS AREPRETTY LIMITED - WITHTHE PANDEMICDRAINING PLANSFOR MANY PUBLICPOOLS.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ADAMUNGER DIVES INTOTHE DETAILS TONIGHT.RUNS 1:41:00IT'S BECOMING SINK ORSWIM TIME FOR PUBLICPOOLS IN ERIECOUNTY.

TWO WEEKSAGO, WEST SENECAANNOUNCED ACOMPLETE CLOSUREALL SUMMER.

OTHERLOCAL MUNICIPALITIESARE STILL TREADINGLIGHTLY.BC: "IT'S WEIGHING ONUS HEAVILY TO BE ABLETO UPHOLD WHATGUIDELINES ARE GIVENTO US."THOSE GUIDELINESSTILL NEED TO BE SENTDOWN FROMGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO BUT ITSOUNDS LIKE THEY'REON THE HORIZON.CUOMO: "IN PHASE 2?.IN ANY PHASE.

IT'SACTUALLY SOMETHINGWE'RE LOOKING ATRIGHT NOW, WE'LL PUTOUT GUIDANCE FORTHE MUNICIPALITIES INTHE COMING DAYS."A KEY ISSUE IN THEDEBATE IS SOCIALDISTANCING.

EVENTHOUGH COVID-19CAN'T BE TRANSMITTEDTHROUGH WATER, SIXFEET STILL NEEDS TOBE MAINTAINED IN ANDOUT OF THE POOL.MDP: "THERE'S AFORMULA PUT OUT BYU-S-A SWIMMING THATCALCULATES HOWMUCH POOL DECKAREA YOU SHOULDHAVE PER PERSON.

SEVERALMUNICIPALITIES AREALSO FACING A LACKOF STAFFING.ASPIRING LIFEGUARDSCOULD BARELY GETTHEIR FEET WETBEFORE THE PANDEMICBEGANBC: "WITHOUT THETRAINING SESSIONSTHAT WE HAD, WE'RESHORT LIFEGUARDSRIGHT NOW. SO THAT'SGOING TO BE A HUGECRUTCH."

SO THAT'SGOING TO BE A HUGECRUTCH."SO PUBLC POOLS THATHAVEN'T MADE THECALL ARE STILLWAITING IT OUT.

BUTIF THEY GET THECHANCE, THEY'LL BEREADY TO DIVE IN.MDP: "WE KNOW THATBEACHES ARE OPEN.WE KNOW THATSWIMMING LESSONSARE APPROVED AS ANACTIVITY.

AND SO ITHINK IT'S A LOGICALNEXT STEP THATPOOLS WILL BE OPEN."AND IN TODAY'S HEATIT'D BE NICE TO JUMPIN.

BUT AMHERST,BUFFALO, ANDTONAWANDA ARE STILLWAITING ON APPROVAL