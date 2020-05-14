Global  

Two Nursing Home Residents Test Positive in Florence
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Florence Nursing & Rehabilitation Center stated that two residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

That facility was sanitized by the National Guard on May 8th.

Turn, this morning..

We are learning more about coronaviurs in north alabama.

Right now-- there are more than 21-thousand-cases and 730 deaths across the state.

The state health department said 1 infant and 1 teenager are now among that death toll.

The department did not say where or when they died.

Multiple nursing homes and unversities across north alabama have reported confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This morning we're working to learn more after two residents at a nursing home in florence tested positive for coronavirus.

Florence nursing and rehabilitation center told waay31 the two residents were diagnoses just yesterday.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live.

Sierra, are there any tests pending at the home?

Right now, nursing home officials say they are testing based off of recommendation s of the alabama department of public health.

They didn't tell us exactly how many tests they've done.

We do know so far no employees have tested positive.

They also say they have notified every family, local, state and federal officials on the cases.

Nursing home representatives say they also followed all the guidelines from cdc, medicare and medicaid.

The national guard was at the home on may 8th to help sanitize.

There are no coronavirus deaths at the home.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31 news.



