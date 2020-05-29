Global  

This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated June 11, 1963 Alabama Governor George Wallace finally ended his blockade of two black students into the university, located in Tuscaloosa.

During his inaugural address, Wallace infamously declared for Alabama, "Segregation now!

Segregation tomorrow!

Segregation forever!" His statement was a reaction to the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision Brown vs.

Board of Education, in which segregation was ruled unconstitutional.

Wallace and his state troopers were forced to stand down after President John F.

Kennedy federalized and deployed the National Guard to the campus.

Vivian Malone and James A.

Hood were finally permitted to enroll.

In September, Wallace would attempt the same tactic at an Alabama high school.

The National Guard was again deployed and Wallace again relented.

