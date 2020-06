Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:43s - Published 1 hour ago Nike Declares Juneteenth Official Paid Holiday for Staff Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on June 19. It commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. 0

