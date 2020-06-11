Nike Makes Juneteenth
an Annual Paid Holiday Nike CEO John Donahoe
announced the decision in a letter
to employees along with company
plans in light of recent protests.
Donahoe added that honoring
Juneteenth will help the company
"to better commemorate and celebrate
Black history and culture." Juneteenth honors the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to freed African Americans in Texas two years after it was issued.
Twitter, Square and Vox Media
also plan to add June 19 to their
list of official paid holidays.
Nike also plans to diversify the company’s
board and executive team with a focus on
Black, Latinx and female employees.