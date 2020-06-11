Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday Nike CEO John Donahoe announced the decision in a letter to employees along with company plans in light of recent protests.

Donahoe added that honoring Juneteenth will help the company "to better commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture." Juneteenth honors the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to freed African Americans in Texas two years after it was issued.

Twitter, Square and Vox Media also plan to add June 19 to their list of official paid holidays.

Nike also plans to diversify the company’s board and executive team with a focus on Black, Latinx and female employees.