EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie - Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams

EUROVISION SONG CONTEST The Story Of Fire Saga Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit (played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.

Directed by David Dobkin starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Natasia Demetriou, Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Jamie Demetriou, Melissanthi Mahut release date June 26, 2020 (on Netflix)