They want the name change to reflect the indigenous people of the area.

Some call for 'Lee' County to become 'Calusa' County

PRESIDENT SAYS...THE STATUEGLORIFIES A TIME AND PERSON THATABUSED PEOPLE IN THE WORST WAY.THERE’S A PETITION GOINGAROUND... ASKING FLORIDAOFFICIALS TO CHANGE "LEE"COUNTY, TO THE NAME "CALUSA"COUNTY.THE CREATOR OF THE PETITON SAYSLEE COUNTY IS NAMED AFTER ROBERTE.

LEE, AND IT’S TIME TO ENDRACISM, BY REMOVING RACISTFIGURES, STATUES, AND ID