governor beshear is asking for a special called meeting and a vote to remove the jefferson davis statue from the capitol rotunda, in frankfort.

Accoring to the governor..

The historic properties advisory commission will meet tomorrow afternoon..

The commission, which manages state artwork and historic sites also oversees statues in the capitol.

Beshear says the davis statue is a divisive symbol and should be removed.

"it is long past due, to remove a statue that some kids who come into this capitol a capitol that's supposed to be the people's house and there for everybody, see as a sysmbol that they doen't matter.

A symbol of an enslavement of their ancestors, and a symbol of the systimatic racism that we see in so many parts of our socity."

Jefferson davis was president of the confederate states from 1861 to 1865.

In 2015, the state historic properties advisory commission voted to keep the statue of him in the capitol retunda..

It decided in 2017, to remove a plaque from the statue, calling davis a hero.

The davis statue is one of several in the rotunda and is located not far from a bronze statue of abraham lincoln.

Both civil war adversaries were born in kentucky.

