davis statue removal

The removal of another piece of artwork many feel is a painful reminder of kentucky's history with slavery.

Governor andy beshear says it's time to remove the jefferson davis statue from the capitol rotunda.

The statue of davis stands in the rotunda with a statue of abraham lincoln.

Beshear says he doesn't think the confederate president belongs in the same space as the u-s president who helped end slavery.

He says the statue is a symbol that divides the state..

And a symbol for pain for many kentuckians.

governor andy beshear (d) - kentucky "we're talking about compassion in terms of covid-19, we ought to have compassion for all pain.

Can't we understand that in the very least, it's so hurtful to them and doesn't that at least justify it not sitting where it does right now.

I don't think it should be in the capitol rotunda."

The decision to remove the statue would be decided by the historic properties advisory commission.

In 20-15, the commission voted to keep the statue... but have education material available for historic