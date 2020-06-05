davis statue removal

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Beshear asks for removal
The removal of another piece of artwork many feel is a painful reminder of kentucky's history with slavery.

L3: top story white governor beshear calls for jefferson davis statue to be removed governor andy beshear says it's time to remove the jefferson davis statue from the capitol rotunda.

The statue of davis stands in the rotunda with a statue of abraham lincoln.

Beshear says he doesn't think the confederate president belongs in the same space as the u-s president who helped end slavery.

He says the statue is a symbol that divides the state..

And a symbol for pain for many kentuckians.

L3: top story white governor andy beshear (d) - kentucky "we're talking about compassion in terms of covid-19, we ought to have compassion for all pain.

Can't we understand that in the very least, it's so hurtful to them and doesn't that at least justify it not sitting where it does right now.

I don't think it should be in the capitol rotunda."

L3: top story white governor beshear calls for jefferson davis statue to be removed the decision to remove the statue would be decided by the historic properties advisory commission.

In 20-15, the commission voted to keep the statue... but have education material available for historic





